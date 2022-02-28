Vijay Deverakonda's latest makeover has drawn the attention of all, as he goes from a fully-grown hairdo to a short hairstyle all at once. Vijay, who recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming movie 'Liger', was spotted at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad for the Prime Volleyball League. Vijay Deverakonda and Janhvi Kapoor Roped In for Puri Jagannadh’s Next Film Jana Gana Mana – Reports.

Sporting a new look, Vijay has chopped off his long tresses and seems to have gone for all trimmed hair cut. It is reported that the 'Arjun Reddy' actor will be seen in the role of a military officer in his upcoming movie titled 'Jana Gana Mana'. Liger: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday’s Film’s OTT Rights Picked Up for Rs 65 Crore by Disney+ Hotstar – Reports.