Vijay Sethupathi, popularly known for his works in Tamil films, has managed to win movie buffs’ hearts with his fine works. He has a huge fan base across the globe and one eagerly awaits to watch him on the big screens. Before venturing into the world of cinema, he has done odd jobs, including the role of an accountant with a company in Dubai. Vijay debuted in films as a background actor, playing minor roles. He even signed up for roles in television serials and short films. After working with Karthik Subbaraj on short films, the ace filmmaker roped in Vijay Sethupathi for his first feature film and then there was no turning back. Vijay Sethupathi Birthday: 5 Interesting Facts Of Tamil Cinema’s Makkal Selvan You Should Know!

Sundarapandian, Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Soodhu Kavvum, Kadhalum Kadandhu Iraivi, Vikram Vedha, Petta, Super Deluxe, Vikram are some of his notable films over the years. His roles in these movies were lauded by fans and critics. Makkal Selvan, as he is fondly called, has turned a year older today and his fans can’t thank him enough for treating them with his commendable works. On the occasion of his 45th birthday today, one got to check out how the ace Kollywood actor treated his fans even before the release of his films. We’re talking about the BTS moments that Vijay Sethupathi shared on his Instagram handle and left all his fans totally amazed. Let’s take a look at some of the posts below: Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi Spotted Filming a Scene for Sriram Raghavan’s Film, Pictures From the Set Go Viral.

Junga

Puriyatha Puthir

Laabam

Super Deluxe

Viduthalai

Aren’t these BTS moments shared by Vijay Sethupathi totally quirky and eye-catchy? We just cannot wait for him to drop more such intriguing BTS pictures and videos of his upcoming projects. Farzi, Michael, Merry Christmas, Viduthalai, Jawan are some of his upcoming projects. Here’s wishing Vijay Sethupathi aka Makkal Selvan a very happy birthday and a fabulous year ahead!

