Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's film Viraata Parvam is making all the right kind of noises. The makers of the film have been sharing several posters and snippets to keep the fans excited for the movie. Today Rana had another update for his fans as he told that the film will be releasing this summer. He took to Twitter to share a new poster of the film and reveal that the film is now in its post-production phase and will be coming to the audience soon. Viraata Parvam: Rana Daggubati’s First Glimpse As Comrade Ravanna Unveiled on His 36th Birthday.

The poster showed Rana and Sai sharing an adorable moment. Sai is holding Rana's arm while the dashing actor is looking down and smiling. Sai is seen wearing a red and yellow colour saree while Rana is dressed as a Naxalite, the character he is playing in this film. Sai's character is said to be inspired by real-life singer-activist Belli Lalitha and the film looks like a love story between the two.

Viraata Parvam also stars Tabu, Priyamani, Eswari Rao and Zareena Wahab in pivotal roles. Nandita Das also plays an important role in the film and will also mark her comeback to Tollywood film industry. Daggubati's character in the film is named Ravanna while no details about Sai's character have been revealed. The earlier released teaser showed Rana shooting with his gun and saving lives and gave a glimpse of the action that the audience will get to witness in the film. Sai Pallavi’s First Look from Viraata Parvam Unveiled on Her Birthday! Rana Daggubati Shares the Poster On Social Media.

This film is directed by Venu Udugula and bankrolled by Suresh Productions and Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. While Rana did announce that the film will release this summer, the makers are yet to announce the film’s actual release date. Let us wait and see when that happens!

