As part of promotions, makers of Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati - starrer Virata Parvam on Thursday hooked the audience with the melodious treat from the movie. The song visuals are quite appealing, hinting at Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati's love story, which appears to have no happy ending. However, the song alludes to the possibility of a happy outlook. Virata Parvam New Release Date: Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi’s Film to Release in Theatres on June 17 (Watch Video).

Suresh Bobbili, one of Tollywood's most under-appreciated composers, has created a song that will linger in the minds of music lovers for a long time. Right from composition, to the vocals, to the lyrics, to the visuals, everything about this song is flawless. Lalit Talluri's flute adds a classic touch to the song, which Varam has crooned. Rana Daggubati Reacts After A South Media Portal Cites Virata Parvam Skipped Theatrical Release Due To Language Issues (View Post).

Check Out The Song Below:

The song's lyrics are penned by Dyavari Narendar Reddy and Sanapati Bharadwaj Patrudu. Virata Parvam is an epic love story set in the backdrop of the Naxalite Movement in the Telangana region in the 90s. Directed by Venu Udugula, the movie also featuring Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao, Sai Chand, Benarji, Nagineedu, Rahul Ramakrishna, Devi Prasad, Anand Ravi, Anand Chakrapani in important roles, is scheduled to release on June 17.

