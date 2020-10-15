South actor Vishal was recently directed to pay Rs 4 crores to Trident Arts after they filed a lawsuit against him in Madras High Court. The plea filed by the production house elaborates on the losses they incurred while producing the actor's 2019 release, Action. The judge had ordered Vishal to prepare a report on the nature of the guarantee for the losses incurred for Action's failure at the box office. Post the court's verdict, the actor is now planning to file an appeal against the judgement. Vishal Confirms Testing Positive for Coronavirus Along With His Father, Reveals They Have Now Recovered With the Help Of Ayurvedic Medicine.

Trident Arts, the producers of Action have also sought an injunction against director MS Anandan for filming 'Chakra' with the same story narrated that was narrated to him by them and his subsequent decision to release the Vishal starrer on OTT. The actor had apparently guaranteed to pay the losses to the producers if the movie failed to perform at the box office. And despite its poor performance at the ticket windows Vishal never paid for the losses that he had guaranteed in the first place and hence the makers had to think about taking a legal route finally.

Check Out the Tweet

#TridentArts filed a lawsuit against Actor @VishalKOfficial for ₹ 8 Crs loss for #Action movie.. Madras HC asked Actor Vishal to pay ₹ 4 Crs within two weeks.. Actor Vishal is planning to file an appeal against the judgement.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 15, 2020

Action was about an army colonel who's sent to catch the mastermind behind a terror attack. However, his mission gets complicated after he discovers that the terrorists plan a political outburst in India. The movie received poor ratings from the critics and was an equally lukewarm response from the viewers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2020 07:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).