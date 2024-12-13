Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who gained global recognition for his epic action franchise Baahubali, has joined hands with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu for a new film tentatively titled SSMB29. Amid huge fan anticipation, a recent report suggested that the film will go on floors in March 2025. Now, there is another update that will leave fans amazed. Bollywood's Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra is reportedly in talks to feature in the Telugu film. ‘SSMB29’: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s Upcoming Film To Release in 2 Parts; Telugu Epic Adventure To Go on Floors in March 2025 – Reports.

Priyanka Chopra To Join Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli’s ‘SSMB29’?

According to a report by Filmfare.com, SS Rajamouli is keen on casting Priyanka Chopra alongside Mahesh Babu in SSMB29. Sources revealed that discussions between both parties have been positive, and the Citadel star might soon give her nod. The latest reports seem to make sense if you watched Priyanka speak at the Red Sea International Film Festival. For the uninformed, the Sky Is Pink actress teased fans that she is in talks for a movie, and, hopefully if things go well, the project might go on floors in 2025.

Priyanka Chopra at the RSIFF 2024

During her interaction at the prestigious film festival in Jeddah, Priyanka Chopra hinted at her future plans to work on an Indian film and said, "I am very close to deciding on doing one next year, so keep your fingers crossed." Was the actress talking about SSMB29? We'll know about it soon. ‘Keep Your Fingers Crossed’: ‘Desi Girl’ Priyanka Chopra Hints About Bollywood Comeback in 2025 at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 (Watch Video).

Touted to be an epic adventure film, SSMB29 is written by SS Rajamouli's father, Vijayendra Prasad. The film is expected to release in 2027.

