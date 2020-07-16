New Delhi, July 16: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has forwarded a letter by lawmaker Pappu Yadav wherein he demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput to the concerned ministry. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. Several celebrities and Sushant's fans have been demanding a CBI probe in his alleged suicide. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Investigation: Mumbai Police To Question Sister Mitu Singh and Cook Neeraj Once Again (Watch Video).

In a tweet on Tuesday, Pappu Yadav shared Amit Shah's response to his letter seeking a CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Shah stated that the Ministry of Home Affairs has received Yadav's letter and it has been forwarded to the concerned ministry look into. Sharing Shah's response, the Bihar MP tweeted: "If Amit Shah wants, a CBI probe can be ordered within a minute in Sushant's case. Don't delay it." Rhea Chakraborty Admits Her Relationship With Sushant Singh Rajput, Requests Amit Shah to Initiate a CBI Enquiry in His Suicide Case (View Tweets).

Amit Shah Replies to Pappu Yadav's Letter Seeking CBI Inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's Death:

अमित शाह जी आप चाहें तो एक मिनट में सुशांत मामले की CBI जांच हो सकती है। इसे टालें नहीं! बिहार के गौरव फ़िल्म अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत जी की संदिग्ध मृत्यु की CBI जांच के लिए केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री जी को पत्र लिख आग्रह किया था। उन्होंने कार्रवाई के लिए पत्र अग्रसारित कर दिया है। pic.twitter.com/MWsFBFNN8p — Sewak Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl) July 14, 2020

Besides Yadav, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Subramanian Swamy has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a CBI inquiry into Sushant's unceremonious death. Subramanian Swamy has also alleged that some big names in Bollywood film industry, "having links with Dons in Dubai", are asking Mumbai Police to declare Sushant Singh Rajput's death as a voluntary suicide.

Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had also urged Amit Shah to initiate a CBI investigation into the actor's alleged suicide. In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Mumbai Police have so far recorded statements of around 35 people including the late actor's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Post mortem reports have stated that the actor had committed suicide.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2020 05:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).