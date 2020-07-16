Mumbai, July 16: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Subramanian Swamy has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In his letter, Subramanian Swamy alleged that some big names in Bollywood film industry, "having links with Dons in Dubai", are asking Mumbai Police to declare Sushant Singh Rajput's death as a voluntary suicide. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Investigation: Mumbai Police To Question Sister Mitu Singh and Cook Neeraj Once Again (Watch Video).

Swamy stated: "Although the Police is still investigating the circumstances after registering an FIR, I learn from my sources in Mumbai that many big names in the Bollywood film world with links to Dons in Dubai are seeking to ensure a cover-up is carried out by the Police so that voluntary suicide is concluded as the reason for the demise of Mr. Rajput." Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. Fact Check: Was Sushant Singh Rajput’s Wikipedia Edited Before His Suicide, as Claimed by Twitterati? Here’s the Truth!

Post mortem reports have stated that the actor had committed suicide. Swamy further urged PM Modi to ask Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to give his nod for a CBI probe in the actor's death. "I urge you as the Head of the Government of India, and with your known compassion for innocent people who are framed, that you may consider advising the Chief Minister of Maharashtra directly or through the governor to agree with a CBI enquiry," he wrote.

Subramanian Swamy had also written a letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner, requesting him to send all electronic evidence for forensic examination. In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Mumbai Police have so far recorded statements of around 35 people including the late actor's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

