Mumbai, August 8: Showik Chakraborty, brother of actress Rhea Chakraborty on Saturday arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here, in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Showik is named in the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Rhea was questioned by the ED at its office in Mumbai in connection with the case. The agency also questioned Showik and Shruti Modi, former business manager of Rajput. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Bihar Government Recommends CBI Probe.

Meanwhile, CBI has collected documents related to the actor's death from Bihar Police. The ED has also asked the late actor's friend, Siddharth Pithani, to appear before the agency on August 8.

The agency had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the case after FIR was filed by KK Singh, the late actor's father, against Rhea in Bihar on July 28.

The ED earlier interrogated Samuel Miranda, an associate of Rhea over the latter's properties, sources said. The investigating agency has registered a case against six accused including Rhea in connection with Rajput's death. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.