The Romy & Miramolino New Single ‘BOOM’
After several years working together, the Duo decided to join forces again to drop an epic hit, this time with a brand new Label called Ciak Entertainment! The song that they present present to us is called "Boom" , it has a Caribbean sound, which brings together generations of all ages for a group dance that will remain in history!
Entertainment Agencies| Jul 08, 2021 02:20 PM IST