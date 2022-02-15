Some of the exciting films are heading this week to the theatres on February 18, Friday and moviegoers get the chance to watch them on the big screen. The very first on the list is Mark Walhberg, Tom Holland’s Hollywood outing Uncharted which is coming to the cinema halls near you this Friday. The next big release is south superstar Mohanlal's Malayalam movie Neyyattinkara Gopante Aaraattu which marks the fifth collaboration of Mohanlal and Unnikrishnan. The action entertainer film is surely a must-watch for every Mohanlal fan out there. Several films have shifted their release date from January to March with not many films releasing February. Uncharted Review: Critics Give Mixed Reactions For Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg’s Live-Action Movie.

Some of the other theatrical releases of the week include animated Hollywood movie Rumble, Malayalam film Djinn, Telugu releases Swathi Chinuku Sandhya Velalo, Virgin Story, Niku Naku Pellanta Tom Tom Tom, Surabhi 70MM, 18 Pages, Batch, Son Of India, 2020 Golmaal, Vishwak and Cherasaala. Kannada movies hitting theatres are Varada, By Two Love, Gilky, Bhavachitra and Bahukrita Vesham, The only Tamil movie releasing this week is Veerapandiyapuram on February 17. Below is the complete list of films releasing in theatres this week. Hridayam: Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Malayalam Film To Stream on Disney+ Hotstar From February 18 – Reports.

Movies Releasing This Friday (February 18)

Hollywood

Uncharted

Rumble

Malayalam

Djinn

Neyyattinkara Gopante Aaraattu

Telugu

Swathi Chinuku Sandhya Velalo

Virgin Story

Niku Naku Pellanta Tom Tom Tom

Surabhi 70MM

18 Pages

Batch

Son Of India

2020 Golmaal

Vishwak

Cherasaala

Kannada

Varada

By Two Love

Gilky

Bhavachitra

Bahukrita Vesham

Tamil (17 Feb)

Veerapandiyapuram

