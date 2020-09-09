Parth Samthaan wanted to quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 to concentrate on his big Bollywood debut and we all knew that. However, let us tell you that Parth has already bagged his first BIG Bollywood movie, and believe us when we tell you it is biggg. As per reports, Parth has been signed on for Alia Bhatt's boyfriend's role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and this is the real reason for the actor wanting to quit the show. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 to Go Off-Air on October 3 - Reasons Why Ekta Kapoor Decided to End this Reboot in Just Two Years.

"This was the reason why Parth wanted to take a break from TV so that he can prepare for his big Bollywood break, this shooting of which will be scheduled soon. He didn't want to juggle between his TV show and his big Bollywood project," a source revealed to Bombay Times. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu To Quit Ekta Kapoor’s Show?.

"Also, he wanted to be not seen on the small screen before he graduated on to the silver screen. He has been quite excited about this role and the talks were on since quite a few months. He even informed the same to the producer of his show Kasuatii..., Ekta Kapoor. Till now his role was kept under wraps as the makers didn't want to reveal it," the source was quoted as saying. o Roman

Back when Ekta was looking for Parth's replacements and had even shortlisted a few popular industry hunks for the role of Anurag Basu, it was reported that the Balaji head honcho was also considering ending Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 if she did not find a replacement worthy of Parth. However, now that Parth has stayed on and Kasautii will be ending in October first week, Parth's calender will clear up for his movie prep.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2020 09:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).