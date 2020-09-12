In an age where lots of lucrative shows have made their way to the web, Voot Select, after their much-appreciated web-series The Gone Girl, is back with another thrilling, edge-of-the-seat original. Titled Crackdown, the series is an espionage thriller. Earlier this week, the makers had unveiled the poster of its upcoming original Crackdown starring Saqib Salim, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Iqbal Khan, Waluscha, Rajesh Tailang, and Ankur Bhatia. The series marks the digital debut of the ace filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia. Crackdown's First Look Out: Apoorva Lakhia's Digital Debut Stars Saquib Salem, Iqbal Khan and Shriya Pilgaonkar In An Espionage Drama.

And in a surprise, the makers got none other than Superstar Amitabh Bachchan to launch the project's first look. The video of Crackdown's first look an action-packed teaser giving viewers’ a quick glimpse into the show. The Gone Game Review: Sanjay Kapoor, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi Star in This Inventive Thriller That Smartly Plays Within Lockdown Rules.

Check Out Big B's Tweet Below:

T 3657 - Happy to reveal #CrackdownOnVoot, my friend #lakhiaapoorva’s new show on @vootselect . All the very best Apu ! pic.twitter.com/RtNvkaJ3RN — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 12, 2020

Brimming with high octane sequence, powerful visuals and spectacular cast, the first look of Crackdown boasts of the grandeur and scale that Apoorva Lakhia’s directorial web debut has to offer. Set-in modern-day India, Crackdown is an invigorating exploration of a top-secret covert operations wing investigating smaller decoys to expose a grander conspiracy, that threatens to jeopardize national security. The show will stream on Voot Select starting September 23.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2020 01:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).