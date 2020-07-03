July 03, 2020 began on a grim note for all of us as we and the entertainment industry lost another stalwart, celebrated choreographer Saroj Khan. Fondly known as Masterji by all those who rocked the dance floors on Bollywood and Television platforms under her tutelage, Saroj Khan passed away this morning due to a cardiac arrest. She was admitted to Bandra's Guru Nanak Hospital on June 17 and in fact, was even doing better, according to director Anubhav Sinha. However, the actress had a heart attack and left for heavenly abode at 01:52 am. Saroj Khan, Veteran Bollywood Choreographer, Dies of Cardiac Arrest at 71.

Everyone from the entertainment fraternity took to social media to condole the choreographer's death. Even Dance Deewaane host Arjun Bijlani, who had met her on the sets of the season, recalled some fond memories with Khan. RIP Saroj Khan: Rashami Desai, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani and Others Mourn the Loss of Bollywood’s Ace Choreographer (View Posts).

Check Out Arjun's Post Below:

The actor too, like many of us, is shocked on hearing of her demise, especially after reports of Saroj Khan recuperating had emerged. Recalling his meeting with the choreographer, Arjun Bijlani went on to reveal, "Meeting her is one of the most memorable moments of my life. When she came on the show, she taught us how important it is to love the art of dance as actors and how one can be graceful. It was a fun interaction." Saroj Khan Passes Away at 71: Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Dil Mera Muft Ka, Tabaah Ho Gaye – Superhit Songs Choreographed by the Only Masterji of Bollywood.

Saroj Khan was a three-time National Award winner who has chartbusters like "Chane ke khet mein", "Ek do teen", "Dhak dhak karne laga", "Humko Aajkal Hai", "Hawa hawai" and "Dola re dola". Her last song is "Tabah ho gaye" from "Kalank". The choreographer, survived by husband, Sohanlal, two daughters, Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan, was laid to rest at a Malvani crematorium in Malad this afternoon. We will miss you Masterji. RIP.

