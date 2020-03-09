Mere Angne Mein 2.0 Song Twitter Reactions: Netizens Are in Love with Jacqueline Fernandez, Asim Riaz’s Holi Song (Read Tweets)

Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz from Mere Angne Mein 2.0 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Another Bollywood classic is recreated and this time it is the cult Amitabh Bachchan song ''Mere Angne Mein'' from 1981 film Laawaris. A song which can never be excluded from the DJ and loudspeakers during the auspicious festival of Holi. We have ''Mere Angne Mein 2.0'' with Jacqueline Fernandez, Asim Riaz starring in this peppy Holi song. The recreated version is sung by Neha Kakkar with a groovy composition from Tanishk Bagchi. The choreography by Shabina Khan is perfect and we can't get our eyes from Bollywood's sizzling hot actress Jacqueline Fernandez who had all our attention with her gracious dance moves. Moreover, BB13 star Asim Riaz's music video debut had him with a less screen-time but had a maximum impact with his charming white coat pant Jeetendra look and innocent expressions to look for. Mere Angne Mein 2.0: Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz’s Song Is Fantastic and a Perfect Number to Dance on This Holi! (Watch Video)

A user wrote 'Asim's part was short but impactful screen space is limited but he killed it, quality over quantity it's his first project with t series so asim related positive comments'. While another user wrote 'Role sbhi ka kafi kam h even jacky ke bhi dance steps kam the But t-series ke sath shuruat is itself big achievement'. While many users posted Asim's Abs pic from the music video calling out the scene having a separate fan-base. Mere Angne Mein 2.0: Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez’s Music Video Drops Today, Check Out New Sizzling Poster.

Mere Angne Mein 2.0 Music Video

Watta Debut!

Abt d song Role sbhi ka kafi kam h evn jacky ke bhi dance steps kam the Bt tseries ke sath shuruat is itself big achievement So spread only Positivity guyzz 🙏#MereAngneMein #AsimDebut pic.twitter.com/alXTkaUbiV — Asim Riaz Fan Club ✨ (@imasimriaz_fc) March 9, 2020

Those Abs:

This Scene Really Have a Separate Fan Base:

Here ... TOO HE COULDNT STOP HIMSELF SHOWING HIS ABSS 😂❤🔥 !! YEAH !! ASIM..... WE LOVED UR DEBUT A LOT !! MANY MORE TO COME !!#AsimDebut@imrealasim @Asli_Jacqueline @TSeries pic.twitter.com/R5mOeCLGC8 — SHWETA 🌟 (@ShwetaC94537624) March 9, 2020

Promising Start

Asim's part was surprisingly quite less..even the other guy had a bigger part wt dialogues But for a guy who no1 knew before BB13; its a GREAT move! No doubt abt tht Its just the start;chin up Asim fans!Which BB HM can claim to hv worked wt Top bollywood actress#MereAngneMein — Baby Driver (@rachitmehra91) March 9, 2020

Minimum Screen-Space and Maximum Impact

asim's part was short but impactful screenspace is limited but he killed it, quality over quantity it's his first project with t series so asim related positive comments karna on youtube.#MereAngneMein pic.twitter.com/1XjOgCF0hV — d (@cherrypieecake) March 9, 2020

Asim Riyaz landing a role in a music video that is winning hearts on the internet is an example of the Bigg Boss 13 star's sheer hard work and earning fame all by himself. Even though Asim got less screen-space this time he made a point with his simplistic natural expressions and some fine dance moves. The song is trending and Netizens are showering love at Asim for beginning his on-screen career with a bang on music video. We wish Asim Riaz all the best after a promising start with Mere Angne Mein 2.0 music video with Jacqueline Fernandez.