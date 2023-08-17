The cast of the popular shows like Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si graced the musical mehfil which took place in Mumbai on Wednesday with regards to the upcoming show, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. On the occasion, actor Mohit Malik from Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si said that audiences have a lot to look forward to his portrayal of Punjabi Munda Kunal Malhotra in the show. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Usha Uthup and Sanam Puri Unite for Title Track of Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe's Upcoming Show.

The event was filled with glitter and glamour, with music as the backdrop, resonating with the theme of the new musical show. The event marked the launch of the music video for the title track of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, featuring legendary singer Usha Uthup and Sanam band.

Watch Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Promo:

Mohit Malik shared: “Every show comes with a unique tale, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is also one of them. Audiences will get to witness a different storyline and a distinctive character. They have a lot to look forward to Punjabi Munda Kunal Malhotra. The musical mehfil hosted by Star Plus was amazing and I am sure the audience will love it and shower us with love and appreciation. Music is something I associate with and is an important part of my life.” Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai Leads Karan V Grover and Sayali Salunkhe Answer Quirky Questions in a Rapid Fire (Watch Video).

Produced by Rajan Shahi, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, also stars Sayli Salunkhe. Music serves as the backdrop for the story that revolves around two middle-aged people from different backgrounds and how their worlds collide when they meet. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is all set for its release on August 21 on Star Plus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2023 09:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).