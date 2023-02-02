Nakuul Mehta is widely loved by fans for the portrayal of Ram Kapoor on the show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 aka BALH2. The actor penned a heartfelt note as he sets out to film one last time on the sets of BALH2. He mentioned in his post, “There are some roles you play and then there are roles which play themselves and you are just a vessel which has been entrusted with this responsibility and all you really do is show up with all your heart & being, every single day.” He also thanked co-star Disha Parmar saying, “As I set out to film my last day on the Bade Set, none of this would have been what it is if it weren’t for.. The best Priya my Ram could ever have and a friend I’m so fortunate to collaborate with over two beautiful shows, DeePee!” Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 SPOILER: Hiten Tejwani Joins BALH2 As Nakuul Mehta Announces He's Quitting Daily Soap! (Watch Video).

Nakuul Mehta On Playing Ram Kapoor

