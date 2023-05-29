If you thought the emotional punch from Succession ending wasn’t enough, then don’t worry as HBO has your double feature secured and delivered another equally bleak viewing with Barry’s finale. The show about a hitman trying to make it into Hollywood has finally ended and Bill Hader brought a sense of genius to this series like no other. By all means, this was harrowing to watch, but a fitting ending for everything the series had been building up to. Barry Season 4 Finale: Netizens React to the 'Perfect' Conclusion of Bill Hader's HBO Drama, Call the Episode's Final Moments 'Masterful'.

The episode pretty much sets up a final showdown that sees Barry at odds with NoHo Hanf and Fuches. It’s that climactic showdown that defines the rest of the episode and builds up to an ending that might feel anti-climactic, but oh boy, does it work perfectly. So, with a lot having gone down in the ending of Bill Hader’s HBO series, lets dive deep into it.

Watch Barry Season 4 Trailer:

What Happened in Barry’s Series Finale?

The final episode of Barry starts off with NoHo Hank revealing to Fuches that he has kidnapped Sally and John in an effort to lure Barry out. However, things play out quite differently here. Having known that Hank was actually responsible for Cristobal’s death in a few episodes prior, Fuches confronts him over it and rather a shootout occurs.

On the other hand, we see Barry preparing by himself to get John and Sally out of there, however, he sees that Fuches actually did protect them and delivers John to him with Sally being reunited with them too. The duo then share one final moment with each other as they acknowledge that Fuches has fulfilled his duties as a father figure to Barry, and the former disappears off. We then see NoHo Hank succumb to his wounds from the shootout and then dying in front of Cristobal’s gold statue.

Then there is also the issue of Gene being framed for Janice’s murder, and Sally tries convincing Barry to turn himself in so that his mentor could be saved, but he dismisses the idea and says its not a part of “God’s plan.” Disappointed by this decision, Sally then runs away with John the next morning to Barry’s confusion, and thinking that they might be hiding at Gene’s, he drives down there.

However, at Gene’s house Barry only finds his agent Tom and is finally convinced that maybe he should give himself up to the police. Unfortunately for him, Gene walks right out of a door and shoots Barry in the chest to which he replies “oh, wow,” and then dies after being shot once more in the head. Gene then sits on the sofa as the camera pulls back and cuts to black.

The show then treats us to a time jump eight years into the future, where we see Sally becoming a drama teacher at the school and a teen John there with her. John asks Sally whether he could go to his friend’s house, and there he watches a movie called The Mask Collector that depicts the “real-life” story of how Janice was murdered with the film portraying Barry as a hero and him being buried with all honours, while Gene is revealed to be jailed in prison for life. Barry Season 4 Episode 6: Bill Hader Terrifies Fans With His HBO Series, React to the 'Tense' Ending and Sally's 'Scary' Scene.

It certainly was a shocking twist that no one saw coming, and Barry handles its final moments extremely well. It also paints a change for John who will, of course, strive to be better now as not knowing the full story of his dad, but the overall message surely is fit for what the show was going for. The final season of Barry is streaming on JIO Cinemas right now.

