Bhula Dunga Vs Kalla Sonha Nai: Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill or Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana, Which Pair’s Melody Is Your Quarantine Favourite? Vote!

Haters will hate it, but let’s get one fact clear that Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most-watched seasons in the history of the controversial show. Not just this, the celebs line-up in the thirteenth season created quite a positive as well as negative noise which led to a storm in the TRPs of the reality series. While BB 13 has already come to an end, but their contestants are still churning news and sell like hotcakes online. It was recently when Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana (AsiManshi) and Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill (SidNaaz) released their respective music videos and gave fans a reason to cheer. With this in no time, Twitter got divided onto which pair is a hit. Bhula Dunga Music Video Out: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Chemistry Is Electrifying, Song Showcases SidNaaz Moments and We Love It (Watch Video).

While Asim and Himanshi’s track, Kalla Sonha Nai sung by Neha Kakkar has this fun and teasing effect to it. On the other hand, Sid and Shehnaaz’s romantic love ballad is tragically soothing. Ofcourse both the songs have quite a different storyline and can’t be compared, but as they say... comparisons are bound to happen in the business. And so we are here to know from you which song is your quarantine pick? Is it Asim-Himanshi’s vibrant track or is it Sid and Sana’s modern-day romantic melody? Kalla Sonha Nai Song: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's Fun and Crackling Chemistry Wins Our Hearts (Watch Video).

Well, if you ask our opinion on this, then we feel AsiManshi’s song is sugary but it’s the couple’s sad acting prowess which is nay whereas SidNaaz have nailed it in the acting department. VOTE above and tell us your verdict. Stay tuned to LatestLY for all the updates from the Telly world!