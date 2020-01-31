Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri Is Done With Paras Chhabra, Has Stopped Watching The Show After He Said Unpleasant Things About Her

Akanksha has stopped watching Bigg Boss 13 (picture credit - Instagram)

Like every year, romance brewed on the ongoing thirteenth edition of Bigg Boss too. Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were flirting with each other until their family members entered the house for a brief period of time and asked them to stay away from each other. The whole situation was very problematic as Paras was already in a relationship with TV actress, Aakansha Puri, who played it cool when Paras and Mahira started getting up close and personal with each other. Akanksha gave multiple interviews and in all of them, she said that it's all Paras' game plan. However, seeing how far Paras and Mahira had gone on Bigg Boss 13, Akanksha called host Salman Khan to know what is really happening. That's what Salman revealed on Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 13 a couple of weeks back.

Salman told Paras and Mahira that they are coming across as more than friends. That's when Paras revealed that he wanted to end the relationship with Akanksha before he came to the house, but Akanksha is not ready to leave him. This irked Salman, who lashed out at Paras for taking advantage of Akanksha, who was sending expensive things to Paras in the house. Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Alleged Girlfriend Shruti Tuli Claps Back At Vikas Gupta For Spreading Lies About Him.

Clearly, Paras' nasty comments have not gone down well with Akanksha, who has decided to end the relationship with him. What's more? Reportedly, Akanksha has stopped watching Bigg Boss 13. In an interview to an entertainment portal, Akanksha said, "I don't remember watching the show or being active on Twitter after that episode. I also used to keep a tab of the show to know about how he is looking and if there are any alterations in the styling to be made and for other minute details. Now, obviously I’m not doing it." Well, clearly Akanksha is done with Paras.