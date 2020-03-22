Bigg Boss 13 Fame Mahira Sharma's Shocking Revelation, Says 'My Skin Got Burned During A Task'

Mahira Sharma (Photo Credits: Voot)

Mahira Sharma became a household name, thanks to the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. The girl grabbed a lot of attention and one of the major reasons for the same was Paras Chhabra. It was her and Paras' on-off chemistry which was loved by fans. However, along with this, Sharma was also slammed online for being Chhabra's puppet on the entire show. Post her exit from Bigg Boss, Mahira is on a roll as she grabbed a video song with Paras which is titled as Baarish and also has been giving many interviews to many portals. Recently, the actress in an interview with Zoom Digital talked about her fitness and skin regime. Naagin 4: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Mahira Sharma Rejected Rashami Desai's Role in Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Show?

During the same conversation, the TV star revealed how during a task inside the BB 13 house her skin crisis was burnt. Sharing insights on it, she said, "During one task in Bigg Boss, my skin was so severely damaged, I was in shock due to it. There was a task in which a lot of things were put on my skin including bleach, because of which my skin was burned. It started peeling off literally." Well, things you do to survive in the BB house. Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma Calls Rashami Desai An 'Aunty', The Latter Touches Her Feet - Watch Video.

Here's A Picture Of Mahira:

"Every 5 days, doctors used to come into the house for the treatment. It was a very bad situation to be in. Once I was out of the Bigg Boss house, I got the treatment for it. It is better now," she added. We are glad that nothing major happened during the task and her skin crisis was under control.

Further on a lighter note, Mahira also talked about how she usually stays away from make-up. “I don't like doing anything too much. Even when I started out modelling I would stick to the basics like mascara, blusher and all. I don't like to go for a heavy make-up look and it is all-natural for me. I don't use anything and I am not a facial bleach person. I didn't even go for clean up previously. Even during the shoot, I used to stick to little makeup as I like to keep things natural." Stay tuned!