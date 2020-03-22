Bigg Boss 13 Fame Mahira Sharma's Shocking Revelation, Says 'My Skin Got Burned During A Task'

Mahira Sharma became a household name, thanks to the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. The girl grabbed a lot of attention and one of the major reasons for the same was Paras Chhabra. It was her and Paras' on-off chemistry which was loved by fans. However, along with this, Sharma was also slammed online for being Chhabra's puppet on the entire show. Post her exit from Bigg Boss, Mahira is on a roll as she grabbed a video song with Paras which is titled as Baarish and also has been giving many interviews to many portals. Recently, the actress in an interview with Zoom Digital talked about her fitness and skin regime. Naagin 4: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Mahira Sharma Rejected Rashami Desai's Role in Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Show?
During the same conversation, the TV star revealed how during a task inside the BB 13 house her skin crisis was burnt. Sharing insights on it, she said, "During one task in Bigg Boss, my skin was so severely damaged, I was in shock due to it. There was a task in which a lot of things were put on my skin including bleach, because of which my skin was burned. It started peeling off literally." Well, things you do to survive in the BB house. Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma Calls Rashami Desai An 'Aunty', The Latter Touches Her Feet - Watch Video.
