Bigg Boss 13 Day 138 Preview: Vicky Kaushal To Enter The House For A Spooky Mid-Week Eviction (Watch Video)

BB 13 Preview (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bigg Boss 13 is nearing its finale and with this, the controversial reality show is getting interesting. We saw how Tuesday and Wednesday’s episode of the show was all about Aap Ki Adalat wherein the contestants got grilled by journalist Rajat Sharma. From Rashami Desai keeping mum with regards to her past secrets with Sidharth Shukla to Paras Chhabra getting a reality check, the episodes were entertaining indeed. And now coming to Thursday’s (Feb 13) episode and going by the precap, looks like the house is going to get haunted, courtesy Vicky Kaushal. Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s Super Short ‘Chaddis’ Should Have Ideally Made More Headlines Than His Fights!

Yep, you read that right! As Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor, Vicky will enter the show. Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla are already given a task to scare the shit out of the contestants by making them believe that there is a ghost in the Bigg Boss house. The two lads will be successful in doing so and from thereon comes in the picture Vicky who is on BB 13 to promote his upcoming horror film. But that's not it, as the Bollywood star will be seen taking one nominated individual out of the show. Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill are the ones nominated. Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Passes a Nasty Comment on Rashami Desai, Says ‘Iske Relationships Toh Har Mahine Badalte Hai’ (Watch Video).

Check Out The Preview Video Below:

It will really interesting to see who among the three girls will be eliminated at this stage of the show. Chances of Mahira Sharma to be out is more, as Arti and Shehnaaz are two strong ones when compared to her. Also, we feel really sad for the one who will be kicked out, as coming this near to finale and saying goodbye is indeed not easy. Stay tuned!