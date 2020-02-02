Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Bashed on Twitter After He Calls Asim Riaz's Proposal To Himanshi Khurana 'Fake' and Warns Him Of Some Ass-Kicking (Read Tweets)

Salman Khan, Asim Riaz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13's star contestant Asim Riaz is in the news all the time. However, yesterday, the model was all over social media with his online fans starting a campaign and successfully trending the hashtag '#AsimForTheWin' which crossed a staggering 10M plus tweets withing 24 hours. And fans are still tweeting with the hashtag, and after a glimpse into the preview of tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar was aired, the trend has only increased with fervour. Bigg Boss 13 Evictions: Vishal Aditya Singh Bids Adieu To The House.

Along with the hashtag, a lot of social media users and avid Bigg Boss viewers took to Twitter to slam Salman Khan for his harsh words towards Asim. In the episode, Salman will be seen telling Asim that he is looking irritating and pathetic on television by repeatedly proposing to Himanshi Khurana, who already told him that she will discuss their relationship once they step out of the house. Salman also brought up Vikas Gupta's statement where the producer had claimed that Asim had a girlfriend outside the house. Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Preview: Salman Khan Tells Asim Riaz That He Will Kick His Ass, Devoleena Bhattacharjee Reveals That Rashami Desai Did Not Know Of Arhaan Khan'ss Marriage (Watch Video).

Immediately after the video was released, fans started bashing Salman Khan on various levels from accusing Khan of always putting Asim down and trying to deflate his morale, to painting Asim as the villain to make 'BB Ka Daamad' Sidharth Shukla look good... fans said it all.

@realumarriaz & @ShrutiTuli already hv refuted all allegations about @imrealasim dating somebody outside & expected @BeingSalmanKhan to clear all these wrong allegations on TV itself But @BeingSalmanKhan humiliated insulted #Asim like anything just b4 finale 👿#AsimForTheWin pic.twitter.com/rpoWgxrPSN — Dr.MJ (@DrMJPoet99) February 1, 2020

Asim said he's not in a relationship Umar said he's not in a relationship Shurti said he's not in relationship No girl claimed she's Asim's girlfriend & Asim is cheating on her then how the f*** @lostboy54 & makers know about his non existent GF. F**king liars.#AsimForTheWin — Saddy 🔥 (@TheSadyy) February 2, 2020

Stop being biased towards siddhart and don't demotivate Asim#AsimForTheWin — SHREYAS 🌟ASIM🌟HINAHOLIC✨ (@shreyas_owhal) February 2, 2020

Disgusting words by @BeingSalmanKhan you have no business to abuse this way! If there’re is a GF then why is she hiding? #AsimForTheWin — Pooja (@Pooja32864769) February 2, 2020

Bullshit promo ever ! Makers and salman khan are trying so hard to break Asim Asim already looked so sad today in half of the episode . God knows how Asim handling this biased shit show ! Mercy God mercy ! I’m too broke & too hurt Hate you @BeingSalmanKhan #AsimForTheWin — FD of Asim Soumya (@BezubaanB) February 1, 2020

First, salman told asim that u r the reason of HK’s breakup, she is ur responsibility! but now he’s telling asim to stop chasing her !!!! Seriously!! Does salman even know what he is doing!!!#AsimForTheWin — RUuN ❤️🏆ASIM RIAZ FTW🌟 (@Runn_94) February 1, 2020

It’s ASiM VS whole show , whole makers and creatives team .. paid and sold host .. and shukla .. what a rigged show .. shameful act to defame asim for no reason #AsimForTheWin — TIGER ASIM 🐅🐅🐅 (@Asim01282325) February 2, 2020

The episode will also see Salman reveal to Rashami Desai, Himanshi's conversation with Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh, where she told them about Arhaan Khan's 'current state' after looking at Rashami's game in the house, which irked Rashami and her bestie Devoleena Bhattacharjee both.