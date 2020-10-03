Abhinav Shukla is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 14. He has entered Salman Khan's reality show with his wife Rubina Dilaik. If you are not aware of Abhinav's body of work, you are missing out on a lot. He has walked the ramp in just trunks and posed for many pics in merely an underwear. A fact that his friend Sidharth Shukla brought up on the show and asked him to do a ramp walk in his underwear. Abhinav refused but agreed to take off his shirt on national TV introducing the audience to his sexy abs and hot pecs. The actor has posted many shirtless pictures on Instagram. Abhinav's pics on Tumblr are even hotter and sexier. Abhinav Shukla in Bigg Boss 14: Career, Love Story, Controversy – Check Profile of BB14 Contestant on Salman Khan’s Reality TV Show.

Abhinav has worked in many movies and TV. He has been a part of shows like Hitler Didi, Geet, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and many more. Abhinav has also worked in the film, Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. His costars from the film, Nora Fatehi and Ali Quli Mirza, have also been a part of the reality show. Abhinav was also seen in Lukka Chupi and Aksar 2. The extremely good looking actor definitely deserves your attention. Check out the pics below. Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Husband Abhinav Shukla’s Phonebooth Romance From the Grand Premiere Night Looks Sizzling Hot (Watch Video).

Washboard Abs

Abhinav Shukla (Photo Credits: File Image)

What A Sight

Abhinav Shukla (Photo Credits: File Image)

10/10

Abhinav Shukla (Photo Credits: File Image)

What A Man

Abhinav Shukla (Photo Credits: File Image)

Adventure Junkie

View this post on Instagram The Truckee River Rafting! #truckee A post shared by Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) on Aug 17, 2019 at 9:44pm PDT

Mirror Mirror On The Wall

Beach Body

View this post on Instagram Second Tip to get Beach Body .. Drink a Lager A post shared by Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) on Feb 27, 2019 at 9:55am PST

HAWWT

Dayummm

Shukla Ji Bathtub Me Hain

Abhinav Shukla (Photo Credits: File Image)

Feelin hot yet? Well, the actor will certainly raise the temperatures inside the house. But, remember ladies, he is married.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2020 11:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).