The future is here, well that's what Bigg Boss 14's theme is all about. While the Bigg Boss house is ready to pave the way for everything that the future holds for us. Once again, master designer Omung Kumar has spun his magic to create a house that is a first of its kind, modern, cutting-edge technologically advanced, and futuristic but still has the warmth of a home.Bigg Boss 14: Omung Kumar Reveals It Was Tough Designing the Futuristic-Themed House This Season.

Elaborating on the house, art director Omung Kumar said, “Two and a half months back when I and Vanita Omung Kumar, Production Designer started visualising the design of the house, we ideated on the theme of the show and we agreed on keeping it futuristic as we all were looking at moving ahead from the current scenario. We also made sure to make available all the things that people missed during lockdown for our contestants. Hence, there is a mall, a movie theatre, and a spa." Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Shares First Pic From BB 14 Sets In An All Black Avatar.

Check Out the Picture Below:

Bigg Boss Mall, Spa and Theatre (Photo Credits: Colors TV)

He also continued, "There is a mix of funky bright colors and metallic hues blended in a way that stands out. We have several elements like giant metallic dogs guarding the house. The automatic entrance is in the shape of an eye. There are also no straight lines, and we have used a lot of curves on each surface. Right from the entrance to different zones in the house, to the dining area, the sleeping area, and even the confession room; each part of the house area is unique and explores our theme in a better way."

Check Out the Picture Below:

Bigg Boss House Entry (Photo Credits: Colors TV)

The unlock has brought in some relief and everyone is hoping for a brighter, better tomorrow. With the central theme ‘Bigg Boss dega 2020 ko jawaab’, the house this season has been carefully designed highlighting aesthetics that are ultramodern and gives an insight into a more entertaining tomorrow. The house is laced with many elements that are sharp, metallic, offbeat giving the house a dystopian feel.

A Pool of Entangled Emotions

The outdoor pool area has often been a place that makes or breaks relationships. The wall that overlooks the eye-shaped pool is designed like a web keeping in mind the complicated relationships that will unfold as time goes by.

Metallically Yours

The seating of the living is where the contestants sit and fasten their seatbelts as they get instructions from the Bigg Boss will have all things metallic. An outstretched silver sofa has been created for the contestants to plonk themselves for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and be greeted host par excellence Salman Khan. An out of space look has been given to the area with a focus on inexplicable face art. The floor area is also carpeted with eye elements giving the are a more edgy feel.

Bigg Boss Living Room (Photo Credits: COLORS TV)

Contestants, That Eat Together, Stay Together?

We all have missed out on the outdoor dining experience this lockdown, but the Bigg Boss contestants are going to be the privileged ones. The huge dining table will be replaced by diner-style seating with designated tables and chairs. The kitchen counter has been converted into a console with bar stools. The area has been accentuated by a lot of pop art elements leading into to the storeroom door. Open shelves, bright colors, and a long spiral platform makes the kitchen a refreshing zone. A place where thousands of stories brew has a unique touch that adds a lot of warm and relaxing vibes.

Bigg Boss Kitchen and Dining Area (Photo Credits: COLORS TV)

Sleeper Cell

Sleep and forget your worries. Well, the bedroom has often been a safe zone for the contestants. This time, the room has beds with different colors that highlight the ambiance and bring it to life. An acrylic colorful gate welcomes the contestants to the most colorful area of the house. A huge metallic eye is put up on a wall that overlooks the beds. Glass tables along the beds will be used to put their personal belongings. A huge colorful sofa has been built in the middle of the room so that conversations keep brewing even after the lights go out.

Bigg Boss Sleeping Area (Photo Credits: COLORS TV)

Underwater-Themed Bathroom

A unique, brilliantly decorated area, the bathroom has an underwater theme that is walled with shades of sea green. Robotic arms and legs act as props that amplify the center and showcases how water blends into the universe. Bamboo seating will allow gossip and hush-hush conversations to take place. The entrance to the bathroom is lit up with bright red lighting that creates a modernistic design.

Bigg Boss Bathroom (Photo Credits: COLORS TV)

Confession Room

The entrance to the confession room will transport the contestants out of space. A diamond shape zone with two horse faces on the top amplifies the entire zone that will lead the way to the most important room area of the house- the confession room. One of the most dramatic spaces of the house has been crafted keeping in mind the nature of its existence and the volatility of emotions. A dominating cracked egg-shaped seating is colorful and mysterious with overflowing sparkly upholstery.

Bigg Boss Confession Rom (Photo Credits: COLORS TV)

Bigg Boss 14 new season will premiere on Saturday, 3rd October 2020 at 9:00 PM. Subsequent episodes to air from Monday to Friday at 10:30 PM and Saturday & Sunday at 9pm only on Colors.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2020 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).