After Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan’s showdown, the BB Duck captaincy task triggers another collision between Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan. Rahul takes on Eijaz for showing his true colors and disrespecting women inside the house, as he saw things during his short exit from the Bigg Boss 14 house, which were otherwise hidden from him. While Eijaz continues his quarrel, Rahul is irked and heads to settle scores. He charges towards Eijaz in anger. Bigg Boss 14 December 16 Episode: From Aggressive Captaincy Task To Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant's 'Sadeli' Fight - 5 Highlights of BB14.

The next phase of the task begins with Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Mahajan and Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni inside the BB Duck Park. This one being unique in its own way as Rahul Mahajan adds his own quirks and fun to the task, while Rubina plays along. Though it seems fun, hidden behind the smiling faces and funny acts is the undying want to win the captain’s title for the week. Bigg Boss 14 Preview: Kashmera Shah and Nikki Tamboli at loggerheads; Arshi Khan Threatens to Hit Rubina Dilaik (Watch Video).

Later in the day, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli get into an argument over their friendship with Rahul Mahajan. While Rakhi boasts of her 12-year long friendship with the senior Rahul, Nikki rubbishes it and says that Rahul talks differently about their friendship.

Shocked by this revelation, Rakhi Sawant, interrogates Rahul Mahajan which ultimately turns into a fun banter, leaving everyone in splits. But the main question remains. Who will be the next to wear the captain’s crown this week?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2020 06:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).