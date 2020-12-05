Bigg Boss 14 is witnessing quite a lot of drama in its finale week. As after Aly Goni's elimination, we saw Kavita Kaushik storming out of the show post her huge tiff with Rubina Dilaik. We also hear that Nikki Tamboli is out of the race and a latest promo released by the makers also see Rahul Vaidya giving his nod to make a voluntary exit from the reality show. Now, fans of the singer are really upset after seeing the clip of Salman Khan telling Vaidya to leave the show. Bigg Boss 14 Finale: Salman Khan Lashes Out at Rahul Vaidya for His ‘Lack of Enthusiasm’, Asks Him to Leave the Show (Watch Video).

Rahul Vaidya's fans are trending 'No Rahul No BB 14' on Twitter. Well, this was supposed to happen as Rahul was one of the strong contestants on the show and seeing him go like this might have broken many hearts. While some fans called Rahul self-made others mentioned that whatever happens, it is for the good. Looking at the tweets, we feel, Rahul has really won many hearts. Check it out. Bigg Boss 14: Netizens Slam Nikki Tamboli for Calling Rahul Vaidya ‘Tharki’ (Read Tweets).

Well...

If not 1million this time then we can't call ourselves the real fans!! Person we are supporting from the first day is evicted !! So let us show the @BiggBoss what they had done! NO RAHUL NO BB14@rahulvaidya23 @disha11parmar pic.twitter.com/NwTuRG33LX — NO RAHUL NO BB14 (@Rahulvaidya0708) December 5, 2020

Aww!

"Use your smile to change the world; don’t let the world change your smile." We love you @rahulvaidya23 NO RAHUL NO BB14#RahulVaidya pic.twitter.com/8vAuvKuf9p — انصاری (@Fangirl_amme) December 5, 2020

Self-Made!

He is self made man Nothing will stop him reaching at top NO RAHUL NO BB14 — Mila khulal(rahulfangirl❤️👌) (@MilaKhulal) December 5, 2020

Yas!

Most desrving @rahulvaidya23 "NO RAHUL NO BB14" — Govind Sharma (@govind1211195) December 5, 2020

Indeed!

Only good thing happened is I got to see Real @rahulvaidya23 💕 And yes will be Forever fan of his Singing coz you know he's the Best!! @BiggBoss@ColorsTV NO RAHUL NO BB14 pic.twitter.com/YynxuF61TY — 💥𝚂𝚊𝚞𝚛𝚊𝚋𝚑🎸 (@IamSaurabh12) December 5, 2020

Biased?

Biggboss is exposed Its no more reality show biased as hell this show is totally inclined towards favouritism People like Rahul who comes from no where and earns equal fans compared to their faces r always hold back our champ will shine no matter what NO RAHUL NO BB14 — Mila khulal(rahulfangirl❤️👌) (@MilaKhulal) December 5, 2020

If the Rahul and Nikki Tamboli are out of the reality show, then we have the top four of the seasons namely Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik. So, do you think Rahul deserved to be in top four? Tell us your views in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

