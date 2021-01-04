The new year calls for a grand celebration and this time, the Bigg Boss 14 housemates got to meet the most popular artists from the COLORS Family as a part of a starry affair organised by Bigg Boss. The stars celebrated the new year and graced the occasion to add their own special dose of fun and elevate the levels of entertainment inside the house! Not just that Bigg Boss also organised an award night for the contestants today and today's episode will be all about BB housemates getting these prestigious awards. Bigg Boss 14: Naagin 3's Surbhi Jyoti Approached For Salman Khan's Show.

The first to enter the house as a guest will be the dashing duo from Naagin 5, Surbhi Chandana (Bani Sharma) and Sharad Malhotra (Veer). The two first dance to an entertaining track and proceed to announce a most hilarious Award Night – The Sharmnaak Awards! The first award is the Nazdeekiyan Award for those housemates who always tend to get a bit too close for comfort. The nominees’ are Eijaz Khan, Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan! Next up is the Aansu Ki Tanki Awards which has Rakhi Sawant, Jasmin Bhasin, and yet again Vikas Gupta as the nominations!

The very cute Aura Bhatnagar aka Bondita from Barrister Babu and Priyal Mahajan enter the BB house, dancing to the tunes of Radha! The two are joined by their co-stars Amar Upadhyay aka Virender Pratap Singh and Pravisht Mishra aka Anirudhy Roy Chaudhary, who join them in the performance! Amar and Aura quiz the housemates with some hilarious and tricky questions! Bigg Boss 14 November 5 Episode: Jasmin Bhasin Becomes the New Captain; Rubina Dilaik Keeps Karwa Chauth Fast for Abhinav Shukla – 5 Highlights From BB14.

Monalisa from Namak Isska Ka makes a glamourous entry and decides to teach the housemates a few steps! At the end of an extremely fun and entertaining dance performance, Bigg Boss decides to deliver the jhatka! Monalisa drops the news that one housemate will be leaving the house with her!

Which contestant will see their journey end in Bigg Boss 14?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2021 09:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).