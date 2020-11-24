The next episode of Bigg Boss 14 will see this week's nomination task where equations will see a 360 degree change in equations as unlikely allies form and friends part ways. While Pavitra Punia and Jasmin Bhasin forge a new dushmani, the task sees a huge fight between Rahul Vaidya who nominates Eijaz Khan and this leads to a huge fight. Check out the other highlights Below: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar November 22 Episode: Ekta Kapoor Gives Rubina Dilaik the Immunity Stone, Jaan Kumar Sanu Eliminated - 5 Highlights of BB14 Episode.

Pavitra-Nikki-Kavita's Alliance

Nikki Tamboli is seen talking to Pavitra Punia about how they need to be loyal to each other and move forward in the game. Later on, Kavita and Pavitra are seen talking about the latter's relationships. Pavitra reveals she misses her ex every single day. Is it Pratik Sehajpal that she is talking about? Bigg Boss 14 November 23 Synopsis: Nominations Process Creates New Rifts Between Contestants.

Pinjra Nominations Ka

A huge tree with pinjras is placed in the house for the nomination process. Rubina Dilaik tells Bigg Boss that she will not use her immunity stone for the nomination process. Everyone starts discussing who will save which panchi. Eijaz tries to talk to Abhinav to not nominate Rahul, but Abhinav does not relent. Rubina tries to talk to Abhinav but he does not listen to her.

Nominations Are...

Pavitra goes first and nominates Jasmin, Rahul and Eijaz get into a fight even before the task only and ends up nominating Eijaz, Abhinav nominates Rahul, Rubina nominates Pavitra, Aly nominates Rubina and Eijaz nominates Abhinav. Kavita gets a chance to save one nominated contestant and replace a safe contestant in his/her place. She obviously picks Aly and saves Eijaz. And her speech puts everyone to sleep!

Kavita's Monologue Creates An Issue

Rahul questions Kavita on how she can call him unfair when he was totally fair with her. Their argument continues where she ends up telling Rahul that she keeps listening to his "bekaar awaaz". This irks Rahul who tells her that she is making the game dirty but he will never call her out on her profession and says she is a "bekaar actress".

Aly and Abhinav Steal Juice Bottles

Aly, with the intention of making Kavita's life difficult, steals juice bottles kept in the garden area. Aly who has clearly done this before with Rahul and Eijaz as well, ropes in Abhinav to join him. Jasmin and Aly are seen discussing about Kavita's changed attitude towards Eijaz.

In the next episode, we see Kavita and Aly get into a huge argument over the latter stealing juice bottles. Kavita tells him, "mai teri baap hun". This irks Aly who tells Kavita how dare she drag his father in the argument and loses his cool Aly kicks a bin kept in the house and ends up hurting Kavita in the process. Kavita cries in front of the camera and says she does not want to live with a violent person in the house.

