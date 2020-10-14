And the garden task of Bigg Boss 14 will be considered as the first ever task of the BB14 house where the fresher contestants gave their 100% performance, atleast by us. The task required the fresher contestants to impress the seniors who were selling soil, grass patches and flowers to them to make their garden. And while part 1 of the task saw everything, right from entertainment to Jasmin and Eijaz's kushti, the day 2 of the task will see more drama. Bigg Boss 14 October 13 Episode: Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli's Friendship, New Nomination Task - 5 Highlights from Salman Khan's Reality Show.

In the preview, we say that the next day's proceedings will be for the freshers to not only maintain their garden but also to impress Hina Khan, who is selling flowers. The lady also makes the task interesting when she makes Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan dance 'Ang Se Ang Lagake'. What's more, the duo take the task sportingly and dance for Hina, leaving her in splits. Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya Steals The Show During a Task and Fans Want To See More Of Him Now!.

However, fun usually does not last long in any task in the Bigg Boss house. And that's exactly what happens here as well. Shehzad, while destroying the opposite team's garden, accidentally throws a patch that lands on Nikki. Despite saying sorry, Sanchalak Nikki becomes abusive towards him and calls him a C*****a, which does not sit well with him. She later on goes on to lash out at Jasmin Bhasin and gets into an argument with her as well. Nikki being Nikki, does not back down and gets into a huge brawl with them.

This leads to Jasmin ending up crying and complaining about Nikki's abusive ways. She also lashes out at Bigg Boss for picking out an unfair sanchalak in Nikki and also for her abusive ways.

