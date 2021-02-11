Here is a piece of good news for all Rakhi Sawant fans. As until now, reports were that Nikki Tamboli has become the first finalist of Bigg Boss 14. But fret not, as we hear that Rakhi Sawant has also earned the ticket to finale. Yes, we are not kidding at all! If rumour has it then after the sacks stamping task, Bigg Boss announced a new task which led to the 'Pardesiya' girl winning it and making a spot for herself in the finale week. Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya’s Girlfriend Disha Parmar To Enter the Reality Show on Valentine’s Day – Reports.

As per a video released by The Khabri, the task took place between Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and Rakhi Sawant. Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rubina Dilaik were not part of it as they are nominated till the end of the season whereas Nikki reportedly is already in the finals. The task was such wherein Rs 14 lakh cheque was kept in the garden area and Rakhi grabbed the moolah and also made her way to the finale week. Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Becomes the First Finalist, Thanks to Rubina Dilaik!

Check Out The Video:

Exclusive and Confirmed Big News after Nikki Tamboli one more contestant enters Finale week 👇👇👇https://t.co/7zc9qy4cfl — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) February 11, 2021

The amount which Rakhi added to her bank balance will be deducted from the winner's prize money. For the one's who are unaware, Rakhi Sawant has been tagged as the only entertainer on Bigg Boss 14, as it was after her entry on the show that things got spicer.

Be it her flirtatious drama for Abhinav Shukla or her funny language, she has been ruling hearts. If the above report is right, then congratulations to Rakhi. The grand finale of the show is on February 21, 2021. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2021 09:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).