Bigg Boss 14 was a boring season before the challengers entered the reality show. It's because of them that something is finally happening on BB. Having said that, when fans heard that Arshi Khan and Rakhi Sawant are entering the show, they thought it'll a mess. But seems like that's not the case and infact people are admiring Rakhi Sawant. Her cute, crazy and hilarious antics are making netizens go mad. We do agree that at time Sawant does make a gross statement, but nonetheless, she is turning out to be super fun. Bigg Boss 14 December 15 Episode: Kashmera Shah and Nikki Tamboli's Catfight, Rahul Vaidya's Return - 5 Highlights of BB 14.

Netizens are loving this new improvised version of Rakhi Sawant, who is not at all negative. They've also noticed how the actress is gelling up with every contestant in the house. For the one's who don't follow the show, Rakhi's jokes to her matured approach inside the house, she is indeed turning out to be quite an entertainer. We definitely agree with the Twitterverse. Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta Shares Heartfelt Video After Disqualification, Says 'We'll Have to Find Ways to Be Better, I'll Find a Way'.

##bb14#RakhiSawant dil jeet lia yaar...you are a rockstar Won't be surprised if you turn out to b th dark horse of this season. Best was CHARBI KI DUKAAN😂😂@BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan — BiggBoss14 (@AnalyzingBb14) December 15, 2020

#RakhiSawant is Running #BiggBoss14 Main uski kaki uski he Winner bana do biggboss The way she takes arshi ka class is classy..badi timepass hain baki@Veekkaskanojia @shivani_joshi04 @samadhan2712 @chettiar_chhaya — राखी की काकी (@chikniiiii) December 15, 2020

After #RubinaDilaik agar koi mujhe pasand aa raha hai toh wo hai #RakhiSawant .. full on entertainment and pure ❤️#BB14 #BiggBoss14 — Dhanno (@Dhanno88075719) December 15, 2020

#RakhiSawant has such a pure heart. True entertainer!❤🌹 — Vinny (@OpinionbyVinny) December 15, 2020

#RakhiSawant and #ArshiKhan Only making me to watch bigg boss, no one else. They are hilarious. Guys please throw nikki Tamboli out of the house. She thinks fighting is the only way to entertain. — Socialized Human (@SocializedHuman) December 15, 2020

When Rakhi was part of season one of Bigg Boss, she was this no-nonsense girl, and now on season 14, we see a completely different side of hers. And we guess that is what fans are loving it and how. What's your take on Rakhi? Do you love or hate her on Bigg Boss? Tell us your view in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

