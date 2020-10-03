After a record-breaking success with Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan is back with Bigg Boss 14, which premiers on October 3 2020. And apart from an interesting futuristic theme, this season will see the best players of the previous season - Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla return to the game and contribute in a huge way. Throwing a curveball at the contestants from the word go will be the ‘Toofani Seniors’ Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan who will test their capabilities and put them through a volley of challenges. Not only this, but they all also take over the reins of the house and will be instrumental in making important decisions for the first 15 days. Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla Argue in Front of Salman Khan Before Entering the House (Watch Video).

While the Toofani Seniors are set to wreak the contestants’ worlds, their personal rivalries will also be seen taking precedence. Gauahar and Sidharth’s war of tweets will once again ignite arguments and intensify the drama. Bigg Boss 14: Netizens Get Divided Over Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan’s Verbal Spat on the Grand Premiere Night!.

Check Out the Promo Below:

Hina Khan on the other hand will try to bring in some sanity by encouraging the duo to clarify their stand in front in the present of Salman Khan. A cross-questioning in Kathgara will further add fuel to the fire. The night will also see the contestants with varied personalities entering the house one of them will be South India actor Nikki Tamboli. Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan Recaps Her Stay In The House And Calls Herself Sher Khan To Warn The Contestants (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video Below:

Personifying hotness and quirkiness, Nikki will crack everyone up with her uniqueness including host Salman Khan. Known to floor everyone with her charm, charisma, uncensored approach Nikki will promise to be a complete entertainment package inside the house. Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Enters The House With A New Skill - Flirting (Watch Video).

When it comes to Bigg Boss one can expect the unexpected and the premiere episode of the new season will be no less. Armed with a large hammer, host Salman Khan will open the episode signifying that Bigg Boss is also set to give a befitting response to 2020. Even the Weekend Ka Vaar set will resemble a spaceship control room. With such a dhamakedar start, we can be sure that the season is going to be full of entertaining tasks, drama, and unlimited conversations that will grip the nation.

Themed around, Ab Scene Paltega, Kyunki Bigg Boss Dega 2020 Ko Jawab, the show will premiere tonight at 9 pm and will see an eclectic mix of new contestants entering the house. The superstar host, Salman Khan will be back once again to add his magic to the show and make the show a thrilling ride for the contestants and viewers alike.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2020 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).