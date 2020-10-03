Bigg Boss 14 is all set to premiere tonight with Salman Khan returning as the host. And, Salman won't be the only familiar face returning to the show this time around. Ex-contestants, including two winners, Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan, will also be entering the house. Their roles on the show have not been disclosed yet. But Gauahar and Sidharth have already started their journey on the wrong foot. Right before entering the house, they met each other on the stage with Salman, and argued. A lot. Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan Recaps Her Stay In The House And Calls Herself Sher Khan To Warn The Contestants (Watch Video).

Turns out, Gauahar is not a very big fan of Sidharth. She said that she did not like the abusive words. Sidharth also hits back at the Begum Jaan actress. With these two at loggerheads, Hina seems to have an upper hand already. Let us see how these three ex-contestants play the game of Bigg Boss 14. Bigg Boss 14: Check Out Pictures Of the Futuristic BB14 House That Are Guaranteed To Transport You Into Another Timezone Completely.

Check Out The Latest Promo Of Bigg Boss 14 Here:

Earlier, Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu was confirmed as the first contestant. Today, hours before the show, Nikki Tamboli was also revealed to be a contestant. Rumour has it that Rubina Dialik, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin will also enter the house. This time in the house, there will be amenities like a mall, spa, and a movie theatre.

