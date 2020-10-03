It's that time of the year when Bigg Boss begins. The success of this show proves that being nosy and giving others lectures on morals, ranks highly on our to-do list, even if it's unsolicited. That's exactly the reason why this show continues to be absurd and preposterous with every season. Today is the premiere of its 14th season and a lot of old contestants will join in on the fun. Hina Khan is obviously a part of the list. A video of what the actress would be seen doing tonight has been released and it sounds as if she is calling herself Sher Khan. Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan Slips Into her Retro Mode for the Premiere Night Episode (View Pics)

Hina Khan recaps her time in the house which was one of the most disgusting seasons of the show. She then moves to warn the contestant that they will meet the Sher Khan when they arrive. Our guess is she is talking about herself.

Here's a wild thought though. Salman Khan, who is the host of the show, was supposed to star in a movie called Sher Khan. Just saying!

