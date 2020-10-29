Since the past few days, there have been reports of how Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde will be entering the Bigg Boss 14 house during the Diwali week. However, knowing Shilpa's aversion to the show that made her a household name and the number of times she has spoken against the show, those rumours sure seemed baseless. And Shilpa Shinde herself confirmed the same. Bigg Boss 13: Former Winner Shilpa Shinde’s Shocking Revelation, Says She Was in an Abusive Relationship With Sidharth Shukla (Deets Inside).

"I am not entering Bigg Boss 14. I am busy with something big. And like I have always maintained that I have moved on from this show. I always like to do different things. Repetition is not my thing. All my prior outings have seen me in different avatars (like Angoori etc.) My upcoming avtaar will again surprise you all," revealed Shilpa to Bombay Times. Vikas Gupta Calls Out Parth Samthaan, Shilpa Shinde and Priyank Sharma, Blames Them for Making His Life Hell Everyday (Watch Video).

Shilpa, who has on multiple occasions, accused Bigg Boss makers of not treating her as a winner, also took a dig at the past season's contestants entering on-going seasons as guests.

"Last but not the least I don't understand why previous BB season contestants even enter the show. I want to ask is it not unfair to the current lot of contestants?,"

Shilpa was recently in the news for her blown out controversy with the makers of Gangs Of Filmistan, her comedy show that she quit barely a few days before its launch. Shilpa accused makers of making the cast work vertime and without safety protocols in place. She also went on to allege that Sunil Grover would take over other comedians' acts to hog all the limelight.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2020 09:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).