The week that went by in Bigg Boss 14, was nothing less than a rollercoaster ride with wild card entries, nomination task and the Tabaadla task that brought different traits of each contestant to the fore. Some contestants could manage to sail through the difficult week whereas some got stuck in their own confusions and game plans. The nomination task did not prove to be fruitful for Rahul Vaidya who passed comments on Jaan Kumar Sanu being a product of nepotism. Love, friendship, betrayal and controversy were all played out this week. Now it's that time when the host comes on to take stock and clarify the misunderstanding among all the contestants. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Preview: Salman Khan Slams Rahul Vaidya For His Nepotism Remark; Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin Get An Earful From The Host (Watch Video).

In tonight's episode, Salman Khan schools Rahul for targeting Jaan and calling him a product of nepotism. Salman questions Rahul for his statements and explains that he was in the wrong and shouldn't have used those words. Salman explains to Rahul that if a parent does something for their children, it cannot be labelled as nepotism. Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik’s Birthday Post for Eijaz Khan Goes Viral After She Denies Being His Friend (View Post).

He further adds that if Jaan had become a singer because of nepotism, he would have been more successful than Rahul. Salman also questions Rahul by asking him if his children decide to pursue singing as a profession, would he call that nepotism? Salman gets very disappointed with Rahul and takes a firm stand on the nepotism debate and calls it unfair. He also says that no one in the industry can force anything on their kids. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Preview: Salman Khan Slams Rahul Vaidya For His Nepotism Remark; Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin Get An Earful From The Host (Watch Video).

Next in line is Rubina Dilaik who has been claiming ‘Hinsa’ all through the week. Salman bursts her myths on her game plan and the ‘Hinsa’ that she claims her co-contestants indulge in while doing a task. Salman Khan questions Rubina’s actions and asks her about how she makes her and others’ life difficult by making tall claims? Rubina tries to explain herself but finds herself out of words.

Salman explains to Rubina that when she provoked Jasmin to throw water on Rahul, was also an act of ‘Hinsa’ which was totally unnecessary. When Rubina continues with her arguments, an exasperated Salman asks Rubina to run the game show on her own and walks out! Will Rubina apologize to Salman? Or will she still fight back? Will Rahul apologize for his nepotism comments against Jaan?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2020 07:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).