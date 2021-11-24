In the earlier episode of Bigg Boss 15, Shamita Shetty was seen saving Rajiv Adatia from elimination. Now as the top 5 contestants have the power to save one contestant each, Nishant Bhat will save Jay Bhanushali from elimination in the upcoming episode. Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant To Enter Salman Khan’s Reality Show as a Wild Card – Reports.

In the crucial round of nominations, Nishant saved Jay over Simba. Nishant always called Jay his good friend but during the VIP task he chose Pratik Sehajpal and Simba Nagpal. That raised questions about what kind of bond he shared with Jay. Nishant reiterated that he doesn't need to prove himself verbally and that time itself will speak for him. Bigg Boss 15: Is Simba Nagpal the First of the ‘Bottom Six’ to Be Evicted?.

On the other hand, Nishant also faced the wrath and was blamed for several things and was hailed for his gamechanging move. Now after saving Jay from elimination he has tried to prove his friendship with him.

