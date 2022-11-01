Bigg Boss 16 on Colors is full of drama and surprises. The house already has quite a lot of conflicts and banters amid the housemates. The latest we saw was how the entire house revolted when Gautam Vig chose to give up the entire ration in order to become the captain. Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Emerges a Star As He Gets Support From Bigg Boss Himself!

One of the many contestants is Gori Nagori. She is known to call spade a spade and is extremely opinionated apart from being an exceptional dancer. According to the latest information coming to our news desk, Gori’s boyfriend, Sunny Chaudhary is all set to enter the controversial reality show to offer support to her. Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Slams Shalin Bhanot for His Constant 'Medical Reason' Rant (Watch Video).

A source informed us that Sunny has signed the contract and is all set to enter the show. The source also mentions that if all goes well, he might be retained as a player in the house. With Gori’s boyfriend entering the house, it looks like the show will become an out and out masala entertainer!

