On Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan was seen getting little irritated with Shalin Bhanot for always bringing up 'medical reason' on the show. "Medical medical mat kiya karo yaar, tumhare saare medical reasons mujhe pata hai, I know your mental reasons also very well," the host told Shalin. That's not it, as Salman also slammed him for being inhuman for bashing a doctor on national TV. Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Claims Soundarya Sharma Has Bought 5 Million Instagram Followers.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

