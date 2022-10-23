The Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be more special as the contestants are all set to show their dance moves on some of the popular tracks. Bigg Boss made an announcement that the contestants have to entertain the audience with their performances. Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar Takes Over the Reality TV Show as Salman Khan Is Diagnosed With Dengue – Reports.

While MC Stan will be performing a rap, Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik will be seen dancing to 'Badtameez Dil' from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Sumbul Touqeer Khan will be shaking her legs on 'Ghar More Pardesiya’ from Kalank. Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan Calls Archana Gautam 'Shemdi' During a Task and Internet Is Loving It (View Tweets).

Furthermore, Shalin Bhanot, who is making headlines for his chemistry with Tina Datta inside the house, will be seen grooving on the track 'Tattad Tattad' from Ram-Leela. Rajasthani folk dancer Gori Nagori will be setting the stage on fire with her dance moves on 'Chamm Chamm'. Dressed in traditional attire, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam will remind the audience of Alia Bhatt's famous song 'Radha Teri Chunri' from the film Student Of The Year.

In the last episode, it was already shown how Ankit Gupta during a dance performance expressed his feeling and liking for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary by lifting Priyanka in his arms, leaving the host Karan Johar surprised.

