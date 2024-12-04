Bigg Boss 18 contestant Shilpa Shirodkar was seen tearing up while having a conversation about her sister Namrata Shirodkar with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on the controversial reality show. ‘Bigg Boss 18′: ’Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives 3’ Fame Actress Shalini Passi To Enter Salman Khan’s Reality Show As Wildcard? Here’s What We Know.

In the promo, Anurag, who will be seen asking questions to a few housemates, is heard speaking to Shilpa and asking her about being tagged as “diplomatic”.

Shilpa Shirodkar Shares Heartfelt Moment with Anurag Kashyap on Family Conflict

Shilpa replies: “Gharwale nahi hain na mere khud ke (They are not my family members) who will hold me and say…. I am the youngest child in my family.”

Anurag then questions Shilpa: “Namrata is older to you? How do you feel?”

To which, the former actress replies that she had a fight with her sister, who is married to star Mahesh Babu, before entering the Bigg Boss 18 house.

She said as she got emotional: “We had a fight and before I was coming in we didn’t talk for two weeks. I really really miss her alot. I hope she comes.”

Namrata was crowned the Femina Miss India in 1993. She is primarily known for her work in Hindi films.She is best known for her works in films such as the Kachche Dhaage, Ezhupunna Tharakan, Vaastav: The Reality and Pukar. She also appeared in Astitva, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, LOC Kargil and the British cinema Bride and Prejudice.

She met Telugu star Mahesh Babu on the sets of their film Vamsi. They began dating shortly after filming finished.The couple got married in 2005 in Mumbai and have two children, a son and a daughter.

Talking about Shilpa, she made her debut with Ramesh Sippy's 1989 film Bhrashtachar with Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha, in which she played the role of a blind girl.

She starred opposite Anil Kapoor in the 1990 film Kishen Kanhaiya. The following year she had successful films like Trinetra, Hum, Khuda Gawah, Aankhen, Pehchaan, Gopi Kishan, Bewafa Sanam and Mrityudand . She decided to quit acting after marriage and her last film appearance was in the 2000 film Gaja Gamini.

