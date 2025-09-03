It's not even a month since Bigg Boss 19 started, and drama inside the house has reached sky-high. On Monday (September 1), Baseer Ali and Farrhana Bhatt had a huge fight. Baseer was brooming the living area, and Farrhana, who was eating, dropped something, sparking the fight. Things got out of hand when Baseer broke Farrhana's jewellery and also took her bed mattress to the garden area. However, it looks like hins completely changed between the two after a new promo showed Baseer flirting with Frarhana. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Tanya Mittal Faces Backlash for Lavish Lifestyle Claims; Ex-Beau Balraj Singh Calls Her ‘Fake’ and Exposes Truth!.

Baseer Ali Flirts With Farrhana Bhatt

In a promo shared by the makers, Baseer Ali could be seen flirting with Farrhana Bhatt, calling her "cute" and also asking if she has a boyfriend. In the promo, Baseer could be heard telling her, "Farrhana badi cute toh lag rahi ho tum yeh karte hue. Muhe to bohot maza aaraha hai, I swear on my mom. Please mere aas paas raho na din bhar. Mai hi aise aa jaya karunga. Sundar to bohot ho tum. Maine pehli baar itne upclose dekha. You have beautiful eyes."

Baseer further asked Farrhana, "Do you have a boyfriend?" When Farrhana replied, "Why do you want to know?", the Splitsvilla 10 fame says, "Are normal question hai yaar. Mere lie thodi puch raha hoon, Itna sawaal puch nahi sakta main?"

Watch ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Promo

Who is Baseer Ali aka Baseer Bob?

Born and brought up in Hyderabad, Baseer Ali is not a new name in the world of reality TV. Raised by his single mother, Baseer Ali was quite active in sports from a very young age. He entered the entertainment industry in 2017 when he joined Rannvijay Singha's popular reality show MTV Roadies Rising. His unfiltered and fearless attitude earned him a huge fan following. After finishing as a runner-up on the show, Baseer next participated in the dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla 10, and walked away as its winner alongside Naina Singh. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Who Is Baseer Ali? Meet Actor-Model and ‘Splitsvilla 10’ Winner Ready To Shake Things Up on Salman Khan’s Popular Reality Show.

As Baseer tried his best to make things better with Farrhana, do you think the two might end up having a romantic angle on Bigg Boss 19?

