Karan Johar is all set to host Bigg Boss OTT which is exclusive for the digital viewers and is arriving prior to the TV premiere of Salman Khan's show this time. Yes, Going by the show's promo we see Karan Johar entering Bigg Boss house which was the filmmaker's dream for so long. According to the show's promo, Neha Bhasin, Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Raqesh Bapat and Akshara Singh are some of the confirmed contestants. The show will exclusively run on Voot app for six weeks so the show fans can subscribe to Voot Select right away as they also have the option to watch it 24/7 live as well. Bigg Boss OTT: From Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit to Sima Taparia – Confirmed List of Contestants Who Will Enter Karan Johar’s Reality Show!

Sources suggest that the digital Bigg Boss OTT show is going to be interactive and the public can participate in segments where they also get the say as in which contestant should get the punishment and so on. So Are you excited for Bigg Boss OTT? Well, Here's everything you need to know about Karan Johar's Reality Show. Bigg Boss OTT: Malaika Arora Grooves to ‘Param Sundari’ at the Premiere Night of Karan Johar’s Reality Show (Watch Video).

Watch Bigg Boss OTT Promo:

Ab wait hone wala hai over, mera pehla kadam iss OTT duniya mein is now another step closer! You and me will have lots of fun! Keh diya na bas keh diya!😉 Starting 8 August, 8pm only on Voot! @justvoot @VootSelect#ItnaOTT #BBOtt #BBOttOnVoot #Voot pic.twitter.com/3gDrdxZ2Kh — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 7, 2021

When and Where to Watch Bigg Boss OTT Online:

Bigg Boss OTT Is premiering on August 8, Sunday and Karan Johar will introduce us to every contestant of the digital format. Bigg Boss OTT will premiere on the Voot Select app from Monday to Saturday at 7 pm while on Sundays, host Karan Johar will make an appearance on the reality show. This is the first time in the history of Bigg Boss that the show is arriving on a digital platform prior to its Television premiere and it will be interesting to see how the first six weeks are going to fare. So, If you want to catch up on all the actions of Bigg Boss OTT, don't miss subscribing to Voot Select app.

