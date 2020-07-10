Abhishek Bachchan's web debut, Breathe Into the Shadows hit Amazon Prime on July 9 and since then Twitterati is busy singing its gush fest. The series that's not a sequel to Breathe sees Ab Jr collaborating with Nithya Menen and Amit Sadh who's reprising his role of police officer Kabir Sawant. While its teaser and later the trailer was quite intriguing, the show overall has been able to satiate the audiences. While critics are lauding the performances but are disappointed with its weak storyline, netizens are clearly impressed with its complete package. Breathe Into the Shadows Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan is a Doting Father Who Turns Murderer to Save His Child (Watch Video).

Twitter is currently flooded with tweets hailing the new Amazon Prime show. They are especially rooting for Abhishek Bachchan, who forays into a digital zone. The series is interesting and gripping for them and full marks for the show's brilliant casting. While the Guru actor is phenomenal, Amit Sadh is earnest and Nithya is convincing in their roles individually. The more we say, the less it would be. So why not have a look yourself? Breathe Into The Shadows Review: Here’s What Critics Are Saying About Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen, Amit Sadh’s Thriller Series On Amazon Prime!

Check out how Twitterati cannot stop gushing about this new entrant and if convinced, you can start binge-watching it already.

Can't Stop Praising

Just Finished Watching Breathe Into The Shadows.... BAADDUUMMBBAAAA@juniorbachchan "Guru Bhai" ABHISHEK A. BACHCHAN JI Rocks@TheAmitSadh Ji Superb Bole to Fata Fati ❤❤😍😍 pic.twitter.com/rORZxPMs5z — Abhishek Patodiya (@AbhishekPatodi8) July 10, 2020

It Gets Better With Every Episode

started watching breathe into the shadows, oh my god hooked on to it @juniorbachchan fabulous. you are outstanding. — Nazima Habib (@NazHabib) July 10, 2020

All Good Things Rolled Into One

Breathe- Into the Shadows Slow but really good Inspired by western plot lines Certain bits from Split, Shawshank, Seven, Usual Suspects etc — Niyant. (@goonerND) July 10, 2020

This One's For the First Four Episodes But Rest are Equally Good (we say)

Fulfilling my FDFS ritual but digitally now. Task for the day - Finish Breathe: Into the Shadows 🙌🏻😃 Half way through, very gripping story & great performance@PrimeVideoIN @juniorbachchan @TheAmitSadh - Your beast look 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/NdVih32rCy — Geetesh Makkar (@Geekcasm) July 10, 2020

A Must Watch

We Need More Shows Like This

Since it comes out today, I can finally... I’ve already finished Breathe into the Shadows and I was hooked from the beginning until the end. We need more shows like this! — Yssa (@alyssakarmel) July 10, 2020

Amit Sadh Gets a Vote

You were excellent in the series. Finished watching breathe into the shadows. Looking forward to your work#BreatheIntoTheShadows — Ami Patel (@PatelAmy15) July 10, 2020

A Mind-Blowing Series

Just finished watching breathe into the shadows....oh god...what a mind blowing series....it's very involving...@juniorbachchan has done a tremendous job... looking forward to more binge worth project of yours...keep shining — Pallavi Pandey (@pallavipandeyhk) July 10, 2020

Need More Convincing?

Some Love for Abhishek Bachchan

@juniorbachchan just watching Breathe into the shadows. Abhsshek is top notch! Go for it — Shankar (@shank_26) July 10, 2020

Our own in-house critic was impressed with the performance's star cast and felt it was an engrossing thriller. Since this is entirely a new series and has no connection to R Madhavan's Breathe, it would be unfair to pit them against each other. While the Twitterati are going gaga over it, let us what are your thoughts about it? Tweets us @latestly, we'll be waiting.

