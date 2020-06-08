Anushka Sharma On Being A Producer: 'I Want To Use My Position As An Actor To Back Content And Ideas Which Are Path-Breaking'

Anushka Sharma in White. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Anushka Sharma turned producer with her film NH 10, in the year 2015. She has said that it has been a long journey of learning and unlearning to produce the phenomenally popular web-series Pataal Lok. While her work as a producer is being appreciated, as a producer, Anushka has not appeared on the big screen since 2018's Zero. But in a recent interview with The Indian Express, she has said that she lives acting. "I will continue to act till I can walk and talk," she said. Anushka Sharma Says She Knows the Perfect Spots for Sunkissed Pictures in Her House As She Gorgeously Glows in the Latest Snap!.

She expanded, "Being an actor allows me to get a perspective into somebody’s life very deeply, to live it over a period of time. It’s something that enables you to be less judgmental and more empathetic as a person. It plays a huge part in your individual growth; that’s the beauty of it, that’s why I love acting so much."

Anushka added that she enjoys being a producer just as much. "As a producer, it’s another way to express myself creatively. I want to take decisions which are bold and push the envelope," Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Are the Cutest 'Chhole Bhature' Loving 'Hamesha Ke Liye' Couple in Their New Commercial Together (Watch Video).

She added, "I want to use my position as an actor to be able to back content and ideas which are truly phenomenal, path-breaking and unique in the stories that we tell. I enjoy being an actor and producer equally."

"I think acting is something I have done for much longer and production, we started doing only six years ago. We are learning from our mistakes as we go along, refining what we have done in the past," she said.