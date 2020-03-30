Chanakya Re-Telecast Schedule on Doordarshan: Here's When and Where You Can Watch the Chandraprakash Dwivedi Historical Show on TV

Chanakya (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Doordarshan has opened the floodgates of nostalgia. As India has gone into lockdown, to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for home entertainment has increased. So, Doordarshan has brought back TV shows like Shaktimaan, Ramayana, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi and others for a retelecast. These shows were few of the first TV shows to be made in India and used to rule the TV in the '90s. Another show that will be telecast is Chanakya. Ramayan Re-Telecast Schedule on Doordarshan: Here's When and Where You Can Watch The Arun Govil-Deepika Chikhalia-Sunil Lahri Mytho Show on TV.

Chanakya was a popular TV show that lasted for 47 episodes. It was directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. He also starred in the series as the titular character. The series based on the political theorist, economist and royal advisor to the first Mauryan emperor Chandragupta in the 4th century BCE. Chanakya was also known as Vishnugupta.

As per a tweet by ANI, Chanakya's rerun is scheduled to begin from the first week of April on the DD Bharti channel. The show will take up the afternoon time slot. Shaktimaan Re-Telecast Schedule on Doordarshan: Here's When and Where You Can Watch This Mukesh Khanna's Superhero Show on TV.

Check Out The Tweet From ANI Here:

Chanakya, 47 episodes directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, is planned for daily telecast in the afternoon time bands of DD Bharti from 1st week of April, 2020: Government of India https://t.co/v0dLmaUorj — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

Chandraprakash Dwivedi has also directed films like Mohalla Assi and Pinjar. His next work is YRF's Akshay Kumar starter Prithviraj.

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey is also developing a film on Chanakya, during the lockdown. In a recent interview, he opened up and said, "[Chanakya] is a work in progress. There is discussion on anything and everything. All the various heads of departments are regularly in touch from VFX, concept, costume, art, production design to location, etc,"

“There are so many things that we have to discuss about how the script will be approached and the like. There is tons of work,” the filmmaker told PTI. As per the reports, Ajay Devgn has been approached to play the titular role.