Choti Sarrdaarni Actress Mansi Sharma Expecting Her First Child With Husband Yuvraj Hans (View Post)

Mansi Sharma and Husband Yuvraj Hans (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Mansi Sharma, who was last seen in Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni, is all set to welcome her first child with husband Yuvraj Hans. Mansi and Yuvraj tied the knot on February 21, 2019 in a big fat Indian wedding. Mansi, who played lead Avinesh Rekhi aka Sarabjit's sister Harleen on the show was replaced by actress Simran Sachdeva on the show. Mansi in a conversation with an online portal had addressed the rumours of leaving her show over health issues and said that she decided to walk out of the show. Year Ender 2019: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Chhoti Sardaarni, Kaun Banega Crorepati; Some Of The Best Shows On Television This Year!.

She had said, "I could not handle the day and night schedules happening in the show as my health did not help me out. I had given my notice in August. Having said this, I even had plans for continuing. But my health took a toll and since we are planning for a baby, my doctor advised me to rest my body as much as possible. There was a lot of travelling involved which was again a strain on the body. Ultimately I had to talk it out to my Producers and channel." Wedding Picture of Mariam Khan Actress Mansi Sharma and Yuvraj Hans Out Now! View Pics and Videos

And now, Mansi is expecting her first baby and in fact, recently she uploaded a picture from her Baby Shower, thanking her husband for the shower.

Check Out Her Post Below:

Check Out Pictures From Mansi's Baby Shower:

View this post on Instagram 🧿🧿 A post shared by Yuvraaj Hans (@yuvrajhansofficial) on Mar 13, 2020 at 11:00am PDT

Mansi and Yuvraj got engaged in February 2017 and tied the knot on February 2, 2019 in the presence of their families and close friends in a traditional ceremony, in a destination wedding in Punjab. Congratulations to the pair on impending parenthood.