If you thought season 2 of The Boys cannot get brutal than what you had in season 1, you are well, highly mistaken. As Amazon Prime likes to say, season 2 is fucking diabolical and we bet you are imagining us saying this is Karl Urban's heavy British accent. The new season will take over from where it was left and we can expect another thrilling, crazy and super entertaining ride ahead. While the new season's trailer was released officially, the makers unveiled an exclusive sneak peek during its Comic-Con 2020 panel and it was all insane. Comic-Con 2020: The New Mutant Makers Unveil the Opening Scene of the Film and It Promises an Entertaining Ride Ahead (Watch Video).

The scene involves Hughie, Butcher, MM and Frenchie in an action sequence that also involves a big whale. And you know when we say whale, we have to add Chace Crawford's Deep in the scene. His character makes a surprising entry in the scene but what lies ahead will certainly upset PETA. If you thought to kill a dolphin in season 1 was all things crazy, wait till you see what happens in here.

Check the New Clip

And you thought the dolphin was bad... Season 2 is fucking diabolical! pic.twitter.com/odAyY23pSC — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) July 23, 2020

And the Announcement

This just in: The Boys is coming back for a Season 3. Please don't ask us when. pic.twitter.com/Bj6qw6qPX8 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) July 23, 2020

According to the makers, season 2 will see many unlikely combinations of the characters coming together to battle for and against each other. The new season is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime from September 4, 2020, and even before its release, the OTT platform has already confirmed a season 3 in the making. The shooting of the new season will start in 2021 provided the situation has returned to normalcy.

