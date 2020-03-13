Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Karan Singh Grover Postpones His Art Exhibition, Asks Everyone to Be Safe (Read Statement)

Karan Singh Grover Cancels Art Expo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The dreaded Coronavirus pandemic has taken the nation by storm. From people avoiding public gatherings to organisers cancelling them, from movie dates being postponed to shoots and concerts being cancelled, everyone's only aim is being safe. Only this morning reports of how Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan had cancelled their US Tour and concerts made it to the news. And now, yet another much-anticipated event has been postponed, keeping in mind the government's diktat to avoid going or holding any public gatherings. Karan Singh Grover Returns to Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Check Out His Shirtless Stills As He Rescues Prerna From A River.

It's none other than actor Karan Singh Grover's art expo. The actor who recently re-entered Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 to reprise his role as Mr Rishab Bajaj, was all set to organise a preview of his artwork, followed by an exhibition of his paintings, but has now decided to postpone the event. Karan Singh Grover Launches His Art Website, YouTube Channel 'Starinfinityart'.

Check Out Karan's Statement Below:

View this post on Instagram 🔱 Forcefield Activate. A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on Mar 12, 2020 at 4:50am PDT

Karan has named his series of paintings 'Star Infinity Art' and also had a dedicated Instagram page for the same. In an earlier interview, Karan had revealed that art is his way of expressing freedom and how a random doodle that he drew and inspired by wifey Bipasha's requests to draw more, led to the discovery of his artistic side.